More than half a century on from the release of their 1973 debut Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd, Lynyrd Skynyrd are still at it. The Southern rockers have announced a Canadian leg of their 50th anniversary tour, which will bring them to 10 cities across eight provinces in September.

With support from Outlaws, the run kicks off on September 10 in Calgary, with a subsequent Alberta show to follow in Edmonton on September 11. From there, the band make stops in Saskatoon (September 12) and Winnipeg (September 13) ahead of a pair of Ontario gigs in Oshawa (September 18) and Niagara Falls (September 19).

After playing Montreal's Bell Place on September 20, Lynyrd Skynyrd will hit the East Coast to close things out with performances in Moncton (September 22), Halifax (September 23) and St. John's (September 25).

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (January 24), with presales getting underway tomorrow (January 21) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of Canadian dates below, as well as Exclaim!'s concert listing database.

Lynyrd Skynyrd 2025 Tour Dates:

09/10 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

09/11 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

09/12 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

09/13 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

09/18 Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

09/19 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

09/20 Laval, QC - Bell Place

09/22 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

09/23 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

09/25 St. John's, NL - Mary Brown's Centre