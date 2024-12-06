Lizzo has been dismissed from one of the harassment lawsuits filed by some of her former employees last year, Rolling Stone reports.

A Los Angeles federal judge has ruled that the artist cannot be sued as an individual in the filing of plaintiff Asha Daniels, who worked as a wardrobe assistant during Lizzo's 2023 European tour and is alleged to have been subjected to a hostile work environment. In her account, this included 20-hour shifts without breaks, witnessing racist and fatphobic comments from the singer's team, sexual harassment, and disability discrimination.

According to Judge Fernando L Aenlle-Rocha, since Daniels identified Lizzo's touring and payroll companies as her employers, all seven causes of action against the musician as an individual have been dropped and Daniels will be unable to try her again. Tour manager Carlina Gugliotta was also dismissed, although Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. remains a defendant.

"Lizzo's company was not dismissed," Daniels's legal representation Ron Zambrano told Rolling Stone. "The lawsuit still exists as to Lizzo's companies … Lizzo and her tour manager will still be deposed in this matter."

Daniels — who Lizzo's lawyers called a "disgruntled" former employee with "meritless and salacious claims" — filed her lawsuit in September 2023 after three former dancers sued the performer for sexual harassment the month prior. Lizzo quickly denied their claims on social media and issued a formal denial of the initial lawsuit, but a judge ruled in January that it would be allowed to proceed. The dancers are requesting a jury trial.

Amidst all of the legal struggles and her character being very much called into question, in March of this year, Lizzo said, "I QUIT" — then clarified that she wasn't quitting music, only "giving any negative energy attention." She went on to claim this summer that she's taking a "gap year."