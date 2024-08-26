After Lizzo was accused of harassment and fostering a toxic work environment, the singer said "I QUIT" before walking that back and saying she wasn't quitting music. Now, she says she's taking a "gap year."

She announced her "gap year" — a very British term for when students take a year away from their studies — on Instagram yesterday (August 25), posting a video of herself standing in the rain in Bali. The caption reads, "I'm taking a gap year & protecting my peace."

This presumably means she's taking a gap year away from music, although she's definitely not taking a gap year from social media: she's posted on Instagram several times in the last couple of days, and she posted branded content as recently as last week.