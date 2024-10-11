After making a splash with her first single "Sad in Toronto" in 2021, Anne with an E actor and singer-songwriter, Lia Pappas-Kemps, has announced her debut collection of songs — previewed today by new track "III-Intentions."

Gleam is set for release on November 22 through AWAL. Produced by Nathan Ferraro, it includes Pappas-Kemps's great recent singles, "Switchblade" and "Just the Thought."

The artist will celebrate the EP with a hometown show at Dance Cave on release day, featuring support from Exclaim! Class of 2024 alum Rachel Bobbitt and Lauren Dillen. Tickets are on sale now.

Watch the Noah Begley-directed video for the aching "III-Intentions" below, where you'll also find the EP tracklist details.



Gleam:

1. Star

2. Switchblade

3. All Mirrors

4. Catch Release

5. III-Intentions

6. Just the Thought

7. A Thousand Times Over