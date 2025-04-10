Le Festif! is back for its 16th edition this summer in Baie-Saint-Paul, and organizers have now unveiled the lineup of artists — over 75 percent of whom call Quebec home — heading to the fest's 38 stages from July 17 to 20.

Headliners Apashe & Brass Orchestra, Gogol Bordello, Femi Kuti & the Positive Force and Klô Pelgag are joined by Ariane Moffatt and Marie-Pierre Arthur, Paul Piché, Clay and Friends, Los Bitchos, Parra For Cuva, Voivod, Kap Bambino, Bon Enfant, Fred Fortin, Dominique Fils-Aimé, CRi, Crack Cloud, Pierre Flynn & Quatuor à Cordes, Ariane Roy, Grimskunk, Geoffroy, Rau_Ze, Qualité Motel, Choses Sauvages, Reyna Tropical, Etran de L'air, Jungle Brothers, Avec Pas D'casque., Sarahmée, the Mystery Lights, Peter Peter, Stéphanie Boulay, Les Dales Hawerchuk, Caroline Savoie, Elsy Wameyo, the Brooks, Soleil Launiere, High Klassified, Catherine Leduc, Red Baraat, Viviane Audet and more.

Executive and Artistic Director Clément Turgeon Thériault shared in a release, "Through this international lineup, we aim to give our audience a window into unique cultures and talents — while keeping more than 75 percent of our programming rooted in the Quebec scene, which is important to highlight. Today, it's essential to promote openness, to support artists from conflict zones, and to offer them a space where they can share their art without borders. We invite everyone to travel through music, to discover artists who enrich our community with their sounds, messages, and stories. Le Festif! will always be a place for connection, diversity, and cultural unity."

Single-day tickets, camping and festival passes are on sale now via Le Festif!'s website.

See the lineup announcement below.