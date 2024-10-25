Having just premiered a new song on the radio, it now seems that LCD Soundsystem will be releasing an album, likely in 2025.

UPDATE (10/25, 2:15 p.m. ET): False alarm! Primavera Sound has corrected its mistake, clarifying in a statement, "James Murphy's band will not present a new album at Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025, but will return to the festival welcomed as a major headliner act after their new song 'x-ray eyes' and of course with their impressive and influential collection of anthems."

The news comes from Spanish music festival Primavera Sound Barcelona, at which LCD will be performing in June 2025. According to a press release from the festival, "The influential band led by James Murphy will come back to the festival (and with a new album!)."

If anyone should know about LCD's new album, it's Primavera Sound: the festival's official 2025 anthem is the band's "All My Friends."

LCD Soundsystem premiered the song "x-ray eyes" this week. It's still not gotten a wide release on streaming services. Their new album will be their fifth, following 2017's american dream.