After some confusion, LCD Soundsystem have confirmed that they do indeed have a new album in the works, although it's not done yet. In the meantime, they've given the new single "x-ray eyes" a wide release.

On Facebook, band leader James Murphy wrote an update, explaining that "x-ray eyes" is "the first single of what's shaping up to be a new album. don't ask me when that is, because we're still working on it. but it feels very good to be putting out new music."

The message added, "no, there's no finished LP yet. but when we're not playing shows, it's getting closer and closer to completion. so that's the news. anything else you hear is bullshit speculation."

That so-called "bullshit speculation" began when Primavera Sound Barcelona announced LCD Soundsystem as a 2025 performer, saying that the band "will come back to the festival (and with a new album!)." The festival later clarified that they won't be bringing a new album after all.

In the meantime, listen to "x-ray eyes" below.