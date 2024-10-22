LCD Soundsystem have shared a new song called "x-ray eyes."

The song premiered on London, UK's NTS Radio, and it was uploaded to the band's subreddit. It's a classic-sounding LCD dance number that doesn't really go anywhere over the course of nearly five minutes, but it sounds like host Anu cut off the song early, so there might be a little more to it than we can currently hear.

Anu mentioned that the song will be "dropping soon," so expect an official release before long.

This is the band's first single since 2022's "new body rhumba."