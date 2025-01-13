Country superstar Keith Urban has booked an extensive 2025 tour, and it includes an entire leg in Canada.

Urban will play Toronto's Budweiser Stage on June 21. A few months later, he will return to Canada for a run of seven shows in September. He'll be playing arenas in Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Montreal and Ottawa.

Curiously, he will also be playing an intimate show tonight (January 13) at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern. Tickets are, of course, sold out.

He'll be joined on his High and Alive World Tour by openers Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins. See the schedule below.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (January 17) at 10 a.m. local time. The tour is in support of last year's album High.

Keith Urban 2025 Tour Dates:

01/13 Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

02/08 San Antonio, TX - San Antonio Rodeo (early show)

02/08 San Antonio, TX - San Antonio Rodeo (late show)

02/14 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

02/15 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

02/19 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

02/21 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

02/22 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

04/05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival

04/11 Florence, AZ - Country Thunder Arizona

05/03 St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

05/22 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

05/23 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

05/24 Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

05/30 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

05/31 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh

06/12 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

06/13 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

06/14 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

06/19 Columbia, MD -Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/21 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

06/22 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/26 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

06/27 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

06/28 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

07/17 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

07/18 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/19 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

07/26 Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome

08/28 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

09/10 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

09/12 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

09/13 Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

09/15 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

09/16 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

09/19 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

09/20 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

09/25 Chicago, IL - United Center

09/27 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

10/02 Hershey, PA - Giant Center

10/03 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

10/04 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

10/09 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

10/11 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/16 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/17 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena