Country superstar Keith Urban has booked an extensive 2025 tour, and it includes an entire leg in Canada.
Urban will play Toronto's Budweiser Stage on June 21. A few months later, he will return to Canada for a run of seven shows in September. He'll be playing arenas in Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Montreal and Ottawa.
Curiously, he will also be playing an intimate show tonight (January 13) at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern. Tickets are, of course, sold out.
He'll be joined on his High and Alive World Tour by openers Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins. See the schedule below.
Tickets go on sale on Friday (January 17) at 10 a.m. local time. The tour is in support of last year's album High.
Keith Urban 2025 Tour Dates:
01/13 Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
02/08 San Antonio, TX - San Antonio Rodeo (early show)
02/08 San Antonio, TX - San Antonio Rodeo (late show)
02/14 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
02/15 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
02/19 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
02/21 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
02/22 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
04/05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival
04/11 Florence, AZ - Country Thunder Arizona
05/03 St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
05/22 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
05/23 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
05/24 Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
05/30 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
05/31 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh
06/12 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
06/13 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
06/14 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
06/19 Columbia, MD -Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/21 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
06/22 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/26 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
06/27 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
06/28 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
07/17 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
07/18 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/19 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
07/26 Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
08/28 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre
09/10 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
09/12 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
09/13 Regina, SK - Brandt Centre
09/15 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
09/16 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
09/19 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
09/20 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
09/25 Chicago, IL - United Center
09/27 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
10/02 Hershey, PA - Giant Center
10/03 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
10/04 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
10/09 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
10/11 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10/16 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/17 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena