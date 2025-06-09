Having brought their live show to Toronto and Vancouver earlier this year, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory will begin another run of dates behind their debut self-titled album later this summer.

Dates in Europe and the UK precede a North American run that stretches into fall, with its lone Canadian performance booked for September 22 at Montreal's Le National with TORRES. Additional support will come from Angie McMahon and Katy J. Pearson across the pond.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 13) at 10 a.m. local time here. See the schedule below.

Sharon Van Ettem & the Attachment Theory 2025 Tour Dates:

08/13–16 Paredes de Coura, Portugal - Vodafone Paredes de Coura

08/19 Cork, Ireland - Cork Opera House %

08/20 Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall %

08/21 Dublin, Ireland - National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks % $

08/23 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVrenburg %

08/24 Paris, France - Rock en Seine

08/25 Liege, Belgium - OM %

08/27 Cardiff, UK - Depot %

08/28–31 Dorset, UK - End of the Road Festival

08/29 Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds %

08/30 Newcastle, UK - Boiler Shop %

09/20 Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival

09/26 Washington, D.C. - All Things Go Festival

09/18 Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex #

09/19 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall #

09/22 Montreal, QC - Le National #

09/23 Portsmouth, NH - Music Hall #

09/25 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre #

09/26 Columbia, MD - All Things Go Festival

09/27 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall #

09/29 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle #

09/30 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre #

10/01 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall #

% with Angie McMahon (solo)

$ with Katy J. Pearson

# with TORRES