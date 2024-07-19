Jónsi is back with another solo album to follow 2021's Obsidian. First Light arrives August 30 via "leading health & wellbeing music provider" Myndstream, in collaboration with Lakeshore Records.

Originally conceived as a video game score, the album evolved into an "exploration of peace, hope and connection," according to press materials.

"Writing this music at a time of manmade global turmoil and unrest for a video game," Jónsi shared, "I imagined First Light as a momentary fantastical, over-the-top, utopian world where everyone and everything lives together in everlasting peace and harmony. Choosing beauty over disorder, hope over fear, our universal divine angel guardians watching over us and connecting us all as one through love, melody, and music."

Today, he has shared the delightfully hopeful, airy instrumental singles "Flicker" and "Cherry Blossom," which you can hear below. There, you can also find the album's tracklist.







First Light:

1. Flicker

2. First Light

3. Green Meadow

4. Clearing

5. Cherry Blossom

6. In Plain View

7. Wishful Thinking

8. Forest Trill

9. Undercurrent

10. Willow

11. Stillness

12. Floweret

13. Over the Fence

14. Flutterby