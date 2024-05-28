Jessica Pratt Expands 'Here in the Pitch' Tour

After initially announcing that she'd tour behind her upcoming album Here in the Pitch through Europe and the US this summer, Jessica Pratt has tacked on a handful of dates including a single Canadian show in Vancouver.

UPDATE (5/28, 12:12 p.m. ET): Pratt has further expanded her tour itinerary, announcing a slate of new dates for this fall. See the updated list — which features a pair of Canadian stops at the Great Hall in Toronto (September 17) and Montreal's Foufounes Électriques (September 18) with Otto Benson — in bold below. Tickets for these shows will go on sale Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m. local.

The San Francisco-born singer-songwriter will kick off her intercontinental trek at the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona on May 31 and stop in Vancouver (June 25) en route to the final show in Atlanta on August 3.

A varied crew of openers, including Joanna Sternberg, Astrid Soline and June McDoom, will join Pratt on select dates throughout the tour. In Vancouver, fellow Northern California native Tony Molina will support.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at Pratt's official website. Check out her full schedule below, with newly added dates in bold.

Jessica Pratt 2024 World Tour Dates:

05/31 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound

06/02 Paris, France - L'Alhambra *

06/03 Brussels, Belgium - AB Theater *

06/04 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Zonnehuis *

06/06 London, UK - Union Chapel *

06/07 London, UK - Earth Theatre ~

06/18 San Diego, CA - Lou Lous %

06/20 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom %

06/21 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's (Outside) %

06/22 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club %

06/25 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret %

06/26 Seattle, WA - Neumos %

06/27 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom %

06/29 Sonoma, CA - Gundlach Bundschu %

07/18 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line ^

07/19 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre ^

07/21 Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival

07/22 Cleveland, OH - The Roxy ^

07/24 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom ^

07/25 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom #

07/26 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live #

07/27 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair #

07/29 Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre #

07/30 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom #

08/02 Nashville, TN - Basement East #

08/03 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West #

09/14 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups &

09/15 Detroit, MI - El Club &

09/17 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall &

09/18 Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques &

09/21 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall &

10/03 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco



* with Joanna Sternberg

~ with Astrid Sonne

% with Tony Molina

^ with June McDoom

# with @

& with Otto Benson