The White Stripes' fifth album, Get Behind Me Satan, turned 20 this weekend, having been released on June 7, 2005. To mark the occasion, Jack White has revealed what the mysterious object he's holding on the front cover is.

The cover shows White holding some sort of white orb while touching fingers with drummer Meg White, who's holding an apple. "A lot of people always ask me over the years, what was the object that I was holding on the cover of the album," he said in an Instagram video.

White revealed that it's a drug store jar filled with an unknown white powder; he bought it at a junk store in Detroit around the time they recorded the album. There's a cork in the jar that wasn't visible on the album cover.

He admitted, "I don't know what the powder is. I should probably take it to a lab and get it analyzed ... It could be baking soda, it could be aspirin. Who knows. But it was supposed to represent temptation on the album cover."

See White show off the jar below.