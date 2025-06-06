Jack White has turned into one of the most politically outspoken musicians in recent years, repeatedly tearing into Donald Trump and his associates. Now, White has turned his scorn on Kanye West, branding him "Yedolf Hitler."

On Instagram, White mocked Ye's tweet in which the rapper pleaded with Trump and Elon Musk to resolve their feud. "Broooos please noooooo," Ye wrote, adding an emoji of two people hugging. "We love you both so much."

White responded, "3 fucking nazi clowns collapsing under the weight of their own unchecked egos. More popcorn gruppenfuehrer! L to R: Joseph Noballs, Yedolf Hitler, and Herman Boring. Is America 'Great' yet boys?"

Ye has been promoting explicitly antisemitic and pro-Nazi messages for a few years now, even selling swastika shirts earlier this year.