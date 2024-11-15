After dancing around Canada for the past few months, Jack White is bringing his new album No Name to Toronto and Vancouver on his forthcoming international tour.

White will perform in Toronto at both History and Massey Hall in February, and will return to Canada in May to play a pair of shows in Vancouver.

White also announced the release of "You Got Me Searching," a new B-side to No Name's "That's How I'm Feeling" that will arrive tomorrow.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (November 22) following presales on Monday (November 15). TMR Vault subscribers will be able to skip the line and access presale starting tomorrow (November 15). See the full list of dates below.

Jack White 2024–2025 International Tour:

11/14 Austin, TX - Mohawk

11/15 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

11/17 Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital

12/01 Hong Kong - Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival

12/02 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - Capital Theatre

12/05 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall

12/06 Ballarat, Australia - Civic Hall

12/07 Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel

12/09 Melbourne, Australia - Forum Melbourne

12/11 Hobart, Australia - Odeon Theatre

12/13 Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

12/17 Auckland, New Zealand - Auckland Town Hall

02/06 Toronto, ON - History

02/07 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

02/08 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

02/11 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

02/12 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

02/17 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

02/18 Boston, MA - RoadrunnerMARCH 2025

03/10 Hiroshima, Japan - Blue Live Hiroshima

03/12 Osaka, Japan - Gorilla Hall

03/13 Nagoya, Japan - Diamond Hall

03/15 Tokyo, Japan - Toyosu PIT

03/17 Tokyo, Japan - Toyosu PIT

04/03 St. Louis, MO - The Factory

04/04 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

04/05 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

04/07 Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

04/08 Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

04/10 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoors)

04/11 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoors)

04/12 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

04/13 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

04/15 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

04/16 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

04/18 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

04/19 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

05/04 Austin, TX -ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/05 Austin, TX -ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/06 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

05/08 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

05/09 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

05/10 Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

05/12 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

05/13 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

05/15 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

05/16 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

05/17 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

05/19 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

05/20 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

05/22 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

05/23 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

05/24 Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn