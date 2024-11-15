After dancing around Canada for the past few months, Jack White is bringing his new album No Name to Toronto and Vancouver on his forthcoming international tour.
White will perform in Toronto at both History and Massey Hall in February, and will return to Canada in May to play a pair of shows in Vancouver.
White also announced the release of "You Got Me Searching," a new B-side to No Name's "That's How I'm Feeling" that will arrive tomorrow.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (November 22) following presales on Monday (November 15). TMR Vault subscribers will be able to skip the line and access presale starting tomorrow (November 15). See the full list of dates below.
Jack White 2024–2025 International Tour:
11/14 Austin, TX - Mohawk
11/15 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
11/17 Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital
12/01 Hong Kong - Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival
12/02 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - Capital Theatre
12/05 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall
12/06 Ballarat, Australia - Civic Hall
12/07 Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel
12/09 Melbourne, Australia - Forum Melbourne
12/11 Hobart, Australia - Odeon Theatre
12/13 Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
12/17 Auckland, New Zealand - Auckland Town Hall
02/06 Toronto, ON - History
02/07 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
02/08 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
02/11 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
02/12 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
02/17 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
02/18 Boston, MA - RoadrunnerMARCH 2025
03/10 Hiroshima, Japan - Blue Live Hiroshima
03/12 Osaka, Japan - Gorilla Hall
03/13 Nagoya, Japan - Diamond Hall
03/15 Tokyo, Japan - Toyosu PIT
03/17 Tokyo, Japan - Toyosu PIT
04/03 St. Louis, MO - The Factory
04/04 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
04/05 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
04/07 Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
04/08 Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
04/10 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoors)
04/11 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoors)
04/12 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
04/13 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
04/15 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
04/16 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
04/18 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
04/19 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
05/04 Austin, TX -ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/05 Austin, TX -ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/06 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
05/08 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
05/09 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
05/10 Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center
05/12 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
05/13 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
05/15 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
05/16 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
05/17 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
05/19 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
05/20 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
05/22 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
05/23 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
05/24 Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn