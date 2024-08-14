In This Moment are keeping this one going, extending their tour plans behind last year's GODMODE into the fall with a string of new North American dates — including a pair of Canadian shows in Windsor and Toronto.

With support from Kim Dracula, Mike's Dead and Nathan James, the ever-evolving Los Angeles metal band will hit the road starting November 8 in Asheville, NC, after wrapping up a co-headlining stint with Ice Nine Kills earlier in the fall.

They'll kick off the month of December with their lone venture to Canada, performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on December 1 and Toronto's History on December 3. As of now, the tour is then set to wrap on December 7 in Manchester, NH.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (August 16), with presales ongoing. Check out the full schedule of dates below.

In This Moment 2024 Tour Dates:

11/08 Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/09 Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center

11/11 Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

11/12 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

11/13 Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

11/15 Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

11/16 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

11/17 Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

11/19 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

11/20 East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

11/22 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom *

11/23 Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Live Rockford ^

11/24 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

11/26 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

11/27 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana ~

11/30 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! ^

12/01 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor ~

12/03 Toronto, ON - History

12/05 Cleveland, OH -The Agora

12/06 Reading, PA - The Santander Arena

12/07 Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

* no Mike's Dead, Nathan James

^ no Nathan James

~ no Mike's Dead