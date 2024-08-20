Peach Pit have announced their fourth album. The Vancouver outfit will share Magpie on October 25 via Columbia Records.

Following 2022's From 2 to 3, the 11-song Magpie was recorded at Hipposonic Studios in their home city with producer Robbie Lackritz and co-producer/engineer Dave Ogilvie.

Sharing news of their latest on Instagram, Peach Pit revealed that the album's title track will be the first single, due to arrive this Friday (August 23).

The "psychedelic milk crate" on the album's cover, seen above, was painted by Jack Kenna, while Jordyn Taylor-Robins designed the font.

Pre-order and pre-save Magpie.



Magpie:

1. Every Little Thing

2. Yasmina

3. Am I Your Girl

4. Little Dive

5. Outta Here

6. Did You Love Somebody

7. St. Mark's Funny Feeling

8. Magpie

9. Nowhere Next to Me

10. Wax & Wane

11. Your Long Black Hair