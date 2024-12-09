On the heels of sharing a new single, Hamilton Leithauser has announced a limited tour for early 2025.

Following the success of his annual residencies at Cafe Carlyle in New York, the Walkmen vocalist will perform at more intimate venues in Los Angeles, London, Toronto and Chicago early next year.

Leithauser's Toronto dates will bring him to the Drake Hotel on February 25 and 26. Tickets go on sale to the public December 13 at 10 a.m. local time, following an artist presale opening December 11 at 10 a.m. local time via Leithauser's official website.

The tour news arrives days after Leithauser shared "This Side of the Island," the first song from a forthcoming EP he'll release in 2025.

Leithauser shared the following of his latest single:

"This Side of the Island" is a song about disillusionment, acceptance, and resolve. The foundation of the far lower east side of Manhattan where I used to live was actually constructed out of garbage from the 1600s all the way up to the 1970s — a decent metaphor for the fundamentally flawed relationship I was in when I lived there; and more broadly, for the modern collective identity of the United States. In the last decade, I think our country has more publicly and flagrantly revealed its true colours — an ugly side that was always there, but has now transformed our mainstream character. But there are still great people, great ideas, and great accomplishments all around us, and it is important not to lose sight of that. Sometimes when I see what I consider to be things barreling in the wrong direction, I feel totally helpless. But I am an optimist, and while I might not have any grand solutions (yet!), no matter what happens, as long as I'm breathing, I can still sing "I just want you to love me the way I love you." I don't know if that's a lot or a little, but I do know it's true.

Check out the rest of our concert listings here.

Hamilton Leithauser 2025 Tour Dates:

02/11 Los Angeles, CA - Largo at The Coronet

02/12 Los Angeles, CA - Largo at The Coronet

02/17 London, UK - EartH

02/25 Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel

02/26 Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel

02/28 Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

03/01 Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music