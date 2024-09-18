After sharing its title track — her first new material in six years — earlier this summer, Haley Heynderickx has announced the forthcoming release of her sophomore album. She's further previewing the effort today with another new single, "Foxglove."

Seed of a Seed arrives December 6 through Mama Bird Recording Co. as the long-awaited follow-up to the singer-songwriter's 2018 watershed indie folk debut I Need to Start a Garden, one of Exclaim!'s favourite records of that year. This time around, the artist worked with a "core jazz boy band" of Daniel Ross (drums), Denzel Mendoza (trombone) and Matthew Holmes (bass), as well as guitarist William Seiji Marsh and cellist Caleigh Drane, to turn her signature intricate finger-picking into something grander.

Seed of a Seed is described in press notes as exploring "how distant we can feel from nature and ourselves in a world of technology, overconsumption and consumerism." Heynderickx explained in a statement, "The irony is I'll still be asking these questions; I'm not on the other side of it."

"'Foxglove' is my daydream tune craving a slower and simpler pace of life," she added of the rollicking new track. "Sometimes it all feels so far away — living in a city being so removed from a life entwined with nature."

Watch the Evan Benally Atwood-directed "Foxglove" video below.