Graham Nash Plays Ottawa, Quebec City on North American Tour

Last year saw Graham Nash release his first new album in seven years, and the songwriter has Now announced plans to take the effort on a fall tour of North America.

After some previously announced US dates in August, Nash will get on the road again in late September, with fellow singer-songwriter Judy Collins joining in on select dates in New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

Two dates of the fall tour come in Canada. Nash will first perform at Quebec City's Palais Montcalm on October 8, ahead of making a stop in Ottawa at the National Arts Centre the following night (October 9).

Tickets go on sale to the general public May 10 via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time, following an artist presale launching May 9. A presale password can be obtained through signing up for Nash's newsletter via his official website.

2023 also saw Nash sell his songwriting catalogue, which included material with the Hollies and "various incarnations and variations" of Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, in addition to his solo work.

Nash's friend and former bandmate Neil Young recently teased the forthcoming release of an unearthed CSN&Y live album from the late 1960s that reportedly "sounds like God."





Graham Nash 2024 Tour Dates:

08/03 Boulder, CO - Chautauqua

08/04 Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

08/06 Denver, CO - Botanic Gardens

08/07 Boulder, CO - Chautauqua

08/09 Omaha, NE - Holland Center

08/10 Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

08/13 Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

08/14 Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

08/16 Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

08/17 Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

08/18 Fish Creek, WI - Door Community Auditorium

08/20 Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre

08/21 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

08/23 Kent, OH - The Kent Stage

08/24 Hammondsport, NY - Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion

08/26 Ocean City, NJ - Ocean City Music Pier

08/27 Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

08/29 Charlton, MA - The Pavilion at Tree House Brewing

08/30 Rockport, MA - Shalin Liu Performance Center

09/28 Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium *

09/29 Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium *

10/01 New York, NY - Carnegie Hall *

10/03 Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre *

10/04 Northampton, MA - Academy of Music

10/06 Albany, NY - The Egg Hart Theatre

10/08 Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm (Raoul-Jobin Hall)

10/09 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

10/10 Burlington, VT - The Flynn

10/12 Ithaca, NY - State Theatre *

10/15 Evanston, IL - Cahn Auditorium

10/16 Evanston, IL - Cahn Auditorium

10/17 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

10/19 Morgantown, WV - Metropolitan Theatre

10/20 Athens, OH - Ohio Univ. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

10/22 Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theatre

10/23 Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap

10/25 Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap

10/26 Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap

* with Judy Collins