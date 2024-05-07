Graham Nash Plays Ottawa, Quebec City on North American Tour

Last year saw Graham Nash release his first new album in seven years, and the songwriter has Now announced plans to take the effort on a fall tour of North America.
After some previously announced US dates in August, Nash will get on the road again in late September, with fellow singer-songwriter Judy Collins joining in on select dates in New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.
Two dates of the fall tour come in Canada. Nash will first perform at Quebec City's Palais Montcalm on October 8, ahead of making a stop in Ottawa at the National Arts Centre the following night (October 9).
Tickets go on sale to the general public May 10 via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. local time, following an artist presale launching May 9. A presale password can be obtained through signing up for Nash's newsletter via his official website.
2023 also saw Nash sell his songwriting catalogue, which included material with the Hollies and "various incarnations and variations" of Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, in addition to his solo work.
Nash's friend and former bandmate Neil Young recently teased the forthcoming release of an unearthed CSN&Y live album from the late 1960s that reportedly "sounds like God."
Graham Nash 2024 Tour Dates:
08/03 Boulder, CO - Chautauqua
08/04 Fort Collins, CO - Washington's
08/06 Denver, CO - Botanic Gardens
08/07 Boulder, CO - Chautauqua
08/09 Omaha, NE - Holland Center
08/10 Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre
08/13 Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
08/14 Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
08/16 Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre
08/17 Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
08/18 Fish Creek, WI - Door Community Auditorium
08/20 Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theatre
08/21 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall
08/23 Kent, OH - The Kent Stage
08/24 Hammondsport, NY - Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion
08/26 Ocean City, NJ - Ocean City Music Pier
08/27 Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center
08/29 Charlton, MA - The Pavilion at Tree House Brewing
08/30 Rockport, MA - Shalin Liu Performance Center
09/28 Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium *
09/29 Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium *
10/01 New York, NY - Carnegie Hall *
10/03 Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre *
10/04 Northampton, MA - Academy of Music
10/06 Albany, NY - The Egg Hart Theatre
10/08 Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm (Raoul-Jobin Hall)
10/09 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
10/10 Burlington, VT - The Flynn
10/12 Ithaca, NY - State Theatre *
10/15 Evanston, IL - Cahn Auditorium
10/16 Evanston, IL - Cahn Auditorium
10/17 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
10/19 Morgantown, WV - Metropolitan Theatre
10/20 Athens, OH - Ohio Univ. Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
10/22 Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theatre
10/23 Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap
10/25 Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap
10/26 Vienna, VA - The Barns at Wolf Trap
* with Judy Collins