Remember when Blur alluded to the possibility that they might have played their last show ever to a tepid Coachella crowd? Guitarist Graham Coxon has recently shared more about this year's festival and the band's possible swan song, saying that the audience didn't "give a shit."

Speaking with British GQ, Coxon shared that he still likes performing, but sometimes, it can be less than gratifying: "I like making albums," he said. "I'm perfectly happy on stage, but sometimes, like at Coachella or something, it's taken you 14 hours to get there, and then you're playing to people who don't give a shit. They're looking at you like, 'Who's this old git?'"

He continued:

I love an audience that are smiling their heads off and having a great time, because you're doing it for them. And if I see audiences of people that are bored, like maybe Coachella, I just do it for myself. I just enjoy what I'm doing. I smile at the grumpy faces a couple of times just to see if I can change their expression, then I just get on with what I wanna do. Pull faces at Dave [Rowntree]. Laugh at Damon [Albarn] when he's getting things wrong or whatever, just have a laugh. What else can you do? You've gone all that way, there's no point in having a miserable time.

Blur played both weekends of Coachella, in support of last year's The Ballad of Darren. Recent honorary degree-receiver Albarn called out the first weekend's crowd mid-performance for their less-than-enthusiastic response to "Girls and Boys." "You're never seeing us again, so you might as well fucking sing it," he told them.