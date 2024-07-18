Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Exeter this week, celebrating the "creativity, innovation and commitment to environmental causes" of the "visionary polymath."

In a release, the University of Exeter writes that Albarn's honorary degree "recognizes the impact of his diverse talents and innovative spirit, and the way he has continuously pushed the boundaries of contemporary music, opera, composition and collaboration."

Albarn gave a brief address to Exeter graduates yesterday (July 17), joking, "The last time I came to Exeter was to receive my driving theory certificates. This is somewhat of an elevation."

"My daughter graduated last week, and it's an amazing day when you see your child walk up there and receive their degree. Congratulations to all the students, may you forge wonderful careers."

Albarn also advised, "Don't believe in anything until you really know in your heart that it's worth your belief. These days there's so many ways for a single fact to become so fragmented and distorted, it's insane. Trust in your instincts, don't take no for an answer, be open-minded, and go out there and do great things."

University of Exeter Senior Vice President, Registrar and Secretary Mike Shore Nye said: "From his early beginnings to his global success, Damon's journey is a testament to creativity, resilience, and the power of education. His life and achievements are a testament to his relentless pursuit of artistic learning, innovation and excellence."

Albarn and Blur reunited last year for The Ballad of Darren, their first album in eight years. However, the reunion may be short-lived, with the vocalist announcing that Blur's Coachella 2024 performance — to an uninspiring, unfamiliar audience — was likely their "last gig."

Tomorrow, Blur will chronicle said reunion in documentary To the End. Later on in July, they'll share album Live at Wembley Stadium, for which an accompanying concert film will be released in the fall.

Revisit Exclaim!'s 2023 interview with Damon Albarn.