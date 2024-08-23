Gord Downie had no interest in having a hologram likeness of himself perform live following his death, his Tragically Hip bandmates say.

The Canadian Press reports that a "prominent hologram company" behind virtual versions of deceased music stars approached Downie and the Hip around the time the vocalist went public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.

"Gord was sharp enough that he was the same Gord," guitarist Paul Langlois told CP. "And he was just like, 'Are you kidding me? No chance.'"

Should they ever be approached again, the Tragically Hip's surviving members will honour their late friend and bandmate's wishes. "It'll be 1,000 'No's' if it's anything like that," Langlois stressed. "We would all be on the same page in the future."

Downie passed away in 2017 following a final cross-Canada tour with the band.



Earlier this month, the Tragically Hip announced that new Prime Video docuseries No Dress Rehearsal will premiere next month at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

The year has also seen the Hip release of an Up to Here box set and career anthology This Is Our Life.