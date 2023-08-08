Tech
Blame Grimes for Elon Musk's Dick-Measuring Contest
PUBLISHED Aug 8, 2023
It turns out Mark Zuckerberg's beef with the Canadian government over Bill C-18 isn't the only dick-measuring contest he's been challenged...
Patsy Cline to Return as Hologram
PUBLISHED Jun 22, 2015
Though the great Patsy Cline passed away over 50 years ago, country music fans will have the chance to see a hologram version of her perfor...
Wii-Birth of Cool
A Hot Console Revives Virtual Reality
PUBLISHED Mar 28, 2007
One can only imagine the brainstorming sessions: "Hey, wouldn't it be really cool, if like, we could, like be fully in the computer? Things...
The End of the Home Computer
Web 2.0 Strikes Fear in the Software Industry
PUBLISHED Feb 19, 2007
This isn't 1983, so why am I excited about a word processor? This cornerstone of our digital lives is something I really don't notice anymo...
In the Red
Chinese Condenser Microphones Are the Revolution
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2006
The communists arent replacing our precious bodily fluids, as Sterling Haydens character falsely prophesised in Kubricks Dr. Strangelove...
Primal Screen
How eBook's Failure Led to E Ink Innovation
PUBLISHED Aug 1, 2006
In 1992, Sony thought they had it the killer app. They unveiled a brick that folded open and looked like a cross between a chunky Discman...
The Mulch Munch
Organic Waste Fuels the Future
PUBLISHED Jun 1, 2006
Fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy products, eggshells, coffee and tea, paper food containers and wrapping, baked goods, herbs and spice...
The Cookies Know You
Be Careful What You Search For
PUBLISHED Apr 1, 2006
In a world of ultra convenience one where information flows at the blink of an eye, from finding scores in the Euro Cup to directions to...