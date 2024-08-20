Because she's simply everywhere, Julia Fox was on hand last night (August 19) for what she described as a listening party for FKA twigs' "truly magical" new album.

The renowned actor, author and muse posted a photo to her Instagram Story that saw twigs with a mic in hand, addressing a crowd of onlookers in what appears to be some kind of warehouse basement or something. Fox wrote that the follow-up to the 2022 mixtape CAPRISONGS and 2019's Magdalene LP is "coming soon," and that it's called Eusexua.

"We listened to it last night and it was truly magical," Fox continued. "The whole room was pulsing with electricity and raw emotion. I love u twigs thank u for everything u do for us."



Last fall, the artist faced a setback in her trajectory for releasing new music when a hacker leaked 85 of her demos. It's already a big week for twigs, as she's starring opposite Bill Skarsgård in the Rupert Sanders-directed remake of 1994 cult classic The Crow, which hits theatres Friday (August 23); on her own Instagram account, she posted a series of photos from the event — including one with Fox — captioned, "the crow is out friday so i've been feeling the eusexua."