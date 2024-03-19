Original 'The Crow' Director Condemns Remake

Alex Proyas, who directed the original Brandon Lee-starring 1994 cult classic The Crow — which is being treated to an upcoming remake by Rupert Sanders, starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs — has spoken out against the new adaptation of the film.

In a since-deleted Facebook post [via Variety], Proyas commented on the general sense of unease about the upcoming movie that has permeated online discussion since the first trailer dropped last week, writing that he doesn't “get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work."

Proyas continued, "And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film. So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fans' response speaks volumes."

"[The Crow] is not just a movie," the director explained. "Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain.”

Lee, son of martial artist extraordinaire and Hollywood legend Bruce Lee, died tragically at age 28 on the set of the movie when he was fatally shot by a prop gun — an eerie mirror of the 2021 on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that has had people calling for stricter safety measures for the past 30 years.

The Crow was completed using a stunt double and digital effects, and was dedicated to Lee and his fiancée, Eliza Hutton. (More eerie yet, the film is about a musician who comes back from the dead to get revenge on the gang who murdered him and his fiancée.)

For better or for worse, Sanders's remake is due in theatres on June 6.