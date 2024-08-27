It's so Julia to star in a gay love story, and Julia Fox is finding this out for herself first-hand. The actor is set to star in the upcoming romantic drama Perfect, which will begin production next month, as per Variety.

The film is the debut of filmmaker Micaela Wittman, who has directed music videos for the likes of Billie Eilish, Tinashe and Pussy Riot, among others. Set at a lake resort in disrepair, Fox will play a rich pregnant woman who falls for a younger town local, played by Ashley Moore. As a looming birth and differing values surface, their relationship will meet its match.

Freenjoy Productions — the people behind the Jennifer Lopez flop This Is Me… Now: A Love Story — are producing the project alongside Douglas Riggs and Tyler Payne of the film club Steak and Rosé, as well as A Ghost Story producer Liz Cardenas.

Fox's role in this LGBTQ+ romance comes after she seemingly came out as a lesbian in a TikTok a few months ago. The news also arrives shortly after she claimed to have insider knowledge of FKA twigs' upcoming album.