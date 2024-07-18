Toronto's BIG on Bloor Festival returns this weekend, July 20 to 21, to transform the Bloordale neighbourhood into a car-free, pedestrian haven of art and culture — featuring concerts, art installations, murals, window displays and more.

Sook-Yin Lee, John Kameel Farah, Moon King, Wild Black, Lox Rutz, the Beans, Chlorine, Zina, Darkova, R-oderick, Maracutu Mar Aberto, Dancing Phil and Exclaim! New Faves alumni 9Million are among the acts slated to play the BETTERDAYS Main Stage (at Emerson and Bloor) starting Saturday (July 20) from noon onward. All performances, and the festival as a whole, are free to attend.

Organized by BIG (Bloor Improvement Group), the annual event is presented along a stretch of Bloor Street West between Dufferin and Lansdowne to celebrate local arts, culture and community. Bloordale businesses will be on hand as vendors with food trucks and booths, in addition to all kinds of activities, workshops, pop-ups, portals and more.

Visit the BIG on Bloor website for further festival details, and find the full main stage performance lineup below.