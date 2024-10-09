Finnish folk metallers Ensiferum and Korpiklaani are joining forces with Norway's Trollfest for a North American co-headlining tour they're calling Folkfest of the North 2025. The run of dates with support from NiNi will include four Canadian gigs in Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto.

"Hi folks! It's been way too long since we rocked with our North American brothers and sister but the wait is over," Ensiferum bassist/vocalist Sami Hinkka said in a release. "It's an honour to join forces with Korpiklaani, Trollfest and NiNi! This tour will bring the ultimate folk metal mayhem to your city! Definitely a party you don't wanna miss. See you in the pit!"

The tour kicks off on February 27 in Boston, MA. From there, the bands will venture to Canada for four back-to-back performances at Quebec City's Salle Montaigne (February 28), Montreal's Beanfield Theatre (March 1), Ottawa's Overflow (March 2) and the Concert Hall in Toronto (March 3) before playing the remaining dates stateside. Things are currently set to wrap up on March 30 in Brooklyn, NY.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (October 11) at 1 p.m. ET, following ongoing presales accessed using the code "FOLKFEST." See the full itinerary below.

Ensiferum, Korpiklaani and Trollfest 2025 Tour Dates:

02/27 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

02/28 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne

03/01 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

03/02 Ottawa, ON - Overflow

03/03 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

03/04 Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

03/05 Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

03/06 Chicago, IL - Outset

03/07 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

03/08 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

03/09 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

03/11 Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

03/13 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Roseville

03/14 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

03/15 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

03/16 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

03/17 Phoenix, AZ - Nile

03/18 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine

03/20 Oklahoma Cit, OK - Beer City Music Hall

03/21 Dallas, TX - Granada

03/22 Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

03/23 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

03/25 Tampa, FL - Orpheum

03/26 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Heaven

03/27 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

03/28 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

03/29 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

03/30 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch