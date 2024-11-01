Eddie Murphy is set to play George Clinton in a new biopic about the Parliament-Funkadelic legend.

The now-untitled project is currently being written by Virgil Williams for Amazon MGM Studios. Working from an original draft by Max Werner, Williams's screenplay is based on Clinton's memoir Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain't That Funkin' Kinda Hard on You?

Bill Condon, who directed Murphy in his Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning performance in 2006's Dreamgirls, is set to direct. Murphy is producing the movie via his own Eddie Murphy Productions, while Clinton is on board as an executive producer.