Paul Di'Anno, an early vocalist with Iron Maiden, has died. Di'Anno's record label, Conquest Music, shared a statement confirming his passing after "being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair." He was 66.

"On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66," the statement reads [via Louder Sound].

"Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023."

Di'Anno began fronting Iron Maiden in 1978, and can be heard on the band's first two albums: 1980's self-titled LP and 1981 follow-up Killers. The two albums were foundational to the development of the new wave of British heavy metal.

Di'Anno was fired by Iron Maiden in 1981 and replaced by Bruce Dickinson, who remains the band's vocalist. Since his departure, Di'Anno fronted the bands Battlezone, Killers and Warhorse.

This past September, Di'Anno released retrospective album The Book of the Beast, and announced a series of farewell performances in Europe and the UK.