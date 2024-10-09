The Cure rang in their Songs of a Lost World era at the end of September with the lead single "Alone," and now, they've offered another peek at their first album in 16 years.

According to Robert Smith, "A Fragile Thing" is "driven by the difficulties we face in choosing between mutually exclusive needs and how we deal with the futile regret that can follow these choices, however sure we are that the right choices have been made… it can often be very hard to be the person that you really need to be."

Alongside the new single, the Cure have revealed the tracklist for Songs of a Lost World, and confirmed its November 1 release date. Listen to "A Fragile Thing" and view the whole album's tracklist below.

Songs of a Lost World:

1. Alone

2. And Nothing is Forever

3. Fragile Thing

4. Warsong

5. Drone:Nodrone

6. I Can Never Say Goodbye

7. All I Ever Am

8. Endsong