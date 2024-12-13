Despite the fact that none of them can quite capture the serendipitous purity of that original Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest, the trend has continued sweeping its way through cities across the US, the UK and Europe, so it was only a matter of time before Canada got in on the action.

Tomorrow (December 14), Casuals Cakery, purported home of the best cake pops in Toronto, is hosting a Drake lookalike contest from 4 to 6 p.m. at Apt 200 — and thanks to an endorsement from the rapper himself, there's a $10,000 prize on the line. (Perhaps pretty decent consolation for being declared a dead ringer for the unequivocal loser of the year's biggest rap beef?)

Initially, the winner was supposed to be awarded a bottle of Hennessy and a pack of Backwoods cigars, as well as other unmentioned prizes — there's a photo of a Jamaican beef patty on the poster, because we know Drake loves him some Randy's — but then the rapper slid into the organizer's DMs. "I'm adding 10 bands to the look alike [sic] contest," he wrote, clarifying, "As the main prize."

"I can barely type and a whole shock went through my body," Casuals Cakery wrote, sharing a screenshot of the DM exchange on Instagram. "But yes this is true and real & I hope the Drake doppelgängers ready."

Creativity is highly encouraged at the 19-plus gathering, which is described as the "perfect event to meet crodies, broski's [sic] & your rich baby daddy." Anybody wanna drive by while blasting "Not Like Us"?