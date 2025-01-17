Months ahead of celebrating 25 years of The Sickness on a North American anniversary tour, Disturbed have detailed an expanded reissue of their debut LP to mark the occasion.

Arriving March 7, Disturbed's limited box set edition of The Sickness will package the original album with a disc of demos and rarities, as well as a never-before-released 2001 concert recording live from Los Angeles.

One of those rarities is a new mix of "Glass Shatters," a track that initially appeared on 2002 soundtrack WWF Forceable Entry as the entrance theme of wrestling icon "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. You can hear that below.

All that audio is accompanied by a poster, cloth patch, backstage pass, guitar picks and a signed lithograph, in addition to a book featuring rare photos and an essay with new interviews with Disturbed and producer Johnny K.

Released in March 2000, The Sickness continues to be Disturbed's most successful album. The effort is certified three times platinum in Canada, and five times platinum in the band's native United States.



The Sickness (Super Deluxe Edition):

CD 1 - Original Album

1. Voices

2. The Game

3. Stupify

4. Down with the Sickness

5. Violence Fetish

6. Fear

7. Numb

8. Want

9. Conflict

10. Shout 2000

11. Droppin Plates

12. Meaning of Life

CD 2 - Demos and Rarities

1. The Game Demo (unreleased)

2. Stupify Demo (unreleased)

3. Down with the Sickness Demo (unreleased)

4. Want Demo (unreleased)

5. Shout Demo (unreleased)

6. Droppin' Plates Demo (unreleased)

7. Meaning of Life Demo (unreleased)

8. God of the Mind [Released on 10th anniversary CD/2LP version (The Lost Children)]

9. A Welcome Burden [Released on 10th anniversary CD/2LP version (The Lost Children)]

10. Stupify – The Forbidden "Fu" mix

11. Glass Shatters (New Mix) AKA "Stone Cold Theme". New Mix with Steve Austin intro (Unreleased Version)

CD 3 - Live at the Palladium, Los Angeles - April 18, 2001

1. Want (Live)

2. Fear (Live)

3. Droppin' Plates (Live)

4. Fetish (Live)

5. Stupify (Live)

6. Numb (Live)

7. God of the Mind (Live)

8. Shout 2000 (Live)

9. Voices (Live)

10. Meaning of Life (Live)

11. Conflict (live)

12. The Game (Live)

13. Walk (Live)

14. Down with the Sickness (Live)

15. Voices (Live at the Metro, Chicago, March 10, 2000)

16. Stupify (Live at the London Astoria, February 25, 2001)