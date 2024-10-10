Are you down? Has that been the case for around 25 years now? It certainly is for Disturbed, who are inevitably announcing an anniversary tour to celebrate The Sickness's 25th next year. The North American run — with support from a rotating cast of guests including Three Days Grace, Sevendust, Daughtry and Nothing More — includes a couple of Canadian concerts in Montreal and Toronto.

Kicking off on February 25 in Boise, ID, the metal legends will hit the (predominantly US) road, performing two sets each night: The Sickness in full, followed by a greatest hits set. They'll make their first venture to Canada the following month, coming through Montreal to perform at the Bell Centre on March 19.

After weaving their way to and from a handful more stateside dates, Disturbed will dip their toes back into Canada on April 7 for a show at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. From there, they'll complete the remaining dates in the US, with the run set to wrap on May 17 in Las Vegas, NV.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (October 18), following various presales getting underway on October 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below.

Disturbed 2025 Tour Dates:

02/25 Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena *

02/27 Denver, CO - Ball Arena *

03/02 Saint Louis, MO - Enterprise Center *

03/04 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum *

03/06 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center *

03/08 Chicago, IL - United Center *

03/10 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

03/12 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center *

03/14 Boston, MA - TD Garden *

03/17 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena *

03/19 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre *

03/21 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

03/29 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center ^

03/31 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse ^

04/02 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center ^

04/04 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center ^

04/05 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena ^

04/07 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ^

04/09 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^

04/12 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center ^

04/14 Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center ^

04/16 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC ^

04/18 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena ^

04/23 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena ^

04/25 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center ^

04/26 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena ^

04/28 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center ^

05/05 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^

05/07 Portland, OR - Moda Center ^

05/09 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center ^

05/10 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center ^

05/13 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum ^

05/15 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center ^

05/17 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

* with Three Days Grace and Sevendust

^ with Daughtry and Nothing More