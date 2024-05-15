daysormay Preview Sophomore Album 'MODERATION' with New Single "SIMMER"

Vancouver three-piece daysormay have announced their sophomore album, previewed today by new single "SIMMER."

MODERATION arrives September 18 through TAG Music and is now available for pre-order. The follow-up to 2021's Just Existing, the album was produced by Chin Injeti (Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, Eminem) and T-Minus (Kendrick Lamar, the Weekend, Lil Wayne).

The lead single marked the beginning of the trio's collaboration with Injeti. "There was a point in 2021 when I had COVID, and I was isolated in my room for a while," the group's Aidan Andrews explained in a release. "I was really struggling at the time to moderate my consumption of everything, I was giving into any and every impulse that showed up, and I didn't care. So to me the song is speaking from that place, that state of mind of knowing you're too far gone but not caring, and even leaning into it."

Hear "SIMMER" — a darkly propulsive, beat-driven banger — below.