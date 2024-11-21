TAURO, the new duo from jazz pianist and singer-songwriter Cynthia Tauro and Broken Social Scene's Brendan Canning have released their second-ever song, the sparkling "You Got Something."

"You Got Something" follows debut single "Great Minds," and it follows in that song's alternative pop footsteps, layering subtle jazz elements beneath Tauro's feather-light vocals. Both songs have a bit of Broken Social Scene's genre-agnostic twinkle, but TAURO are clearing going for something with broader appeal.

In a press release, the new song is described as being about "always leading with your heart, and aligning yourself with the true people who are meant to be in your life. Cynthia's voice carries a sense of vulnerability, as she sings about stumbling into something she never really wanted and most of all, didn't need."

Cynthia Tauro released her debut album Moments in 2019.

Check out "You Got Something" below.