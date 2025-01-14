Decorated composer Bear McCreary has announced plans to take his best-known soundtracks on tour in North America.

McCreary — who is known for his musical work on film, television and video games including God of War, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Outlander, Battlestar Galactica, and The Walking Dead — will play selections from his iconic scores on the trek.

The sets will also feature material from his new album The Singularity, which boasts a cast of contributors including Serj Tankian, Corey Taylor, Rufus Wainwright, Anthrax's Scott Ian, Joe Satriani and more.

Two Canadian stops on the trek bring McCreary to Montreal's Théâtre Beanfield on May 27, ahead of a stop at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall the following evening (May 28).

Tickets for all North American dates go on sale January 17, with further details available via McCreary's official website.

"After celebrating the twentieth anniversary of my first screen credit, for composing the music to 2004's Battlestar Galactica, along with the release of my debut rock record, The Singularity, the time has finally come to take my music on the road!" McCreary shared in a release. "I am thrilled to perform highlights from throughout my career and visit some of my favourite cities in the world. I look forward to connecting with fans and bringing my music to bombastic life on the concert stage. Let's go!"

Bear McCreary 2025 Tour Dates:

04/18 London, UK - indigo at The O2

04/21 Warsaw, PL - Progresja

04/22 Prague, CZ - Roxy

04/23 Berlin, DE - Metropol

04/25 Zurich, CH - Komplex 457

04/26 Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

04/28 Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

04/29 Paris, FR - Trianon

04/30 Bruguières, FR - Le Bascala, Echos & Merveilles Fest #

05/04 Bruguières, FR - Echos & Merveilles Fest %

05/22 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

05/23 Boston, MA - Somerville Theatre

05/25 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

05/27 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

05/28 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

05/31 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

# with band

% with the Neko Light Orchestra