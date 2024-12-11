Sloan's "I Am the Cancer" sounds like an Alvvays song (you could even convince yourself that that's Molly Rankin on backing vocals), and Alvvays seem to recognize that — every night of their three-night hometown run at Toronto's Concert Hall, the band played a cover of the 1992 banger, and on the final night they had a special guest accompany them.

Sloan's own Chris Murphy joined Rankin and friends on the final night (December 7) for a lovely and very faithful rendition of "I Am the Cancer." It sounded great, and very much at home in an Alvvays set.

Check out some footage below.