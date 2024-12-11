Chris Murphy Joined Alvvays for an "I Am the Cancer" Cover in Toronto

Published Dec 11, 2024

Sloan's "I Am the Cancer" sounds like an Alvvays song (you could even convince yourself that that's Molly Rankin on backing vocals), and Alvvays seem to recognize that — every night of their three-night hometown run at Toronto's Concert Hall, the band played a cover of the 1992 banger, and on the final night they had a special guest accompany them.

Sloan's own Chris Murphy joined Rankin and friends on the final night (December 7) for a lovely and very faithful rendition of "I Am the Cancer." It sounded great, and very much at home in an Alvvays set.

Check out some footage below. 

