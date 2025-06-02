Alvvays, Marie Davidson and Flea walk into a bar. No, that's not the setup for a joke — those are the actual credits on Miley Cyrus's song "Every Girl You've Ever Loved" from her newly released album Something Beautiful.

Alvvays singer Molly Rankin and guitarist Alec O'Hanley are credited as both songwriters and performers on the track — their latest collab with Miley, having also appeared on the album's lead single, "End of the World." That song samples the Soulwax remix of Marie Davidson's song "Work It," which is why she has a songwriting credit. Flea plays bass on the track, while Toronto's Joseph Shabason plays sax.

Adding to the very Mad Libs credits of "Every Girl You've Ever Loved" is '80s/'90s supermodel Naomi Campbell, who delivers spoken word parts and is the song's featured guest.

In addition to "Every Girl You've Ever Loved" and "End of the World," O'Hanley contributed instruments to two more songs on Something Beautiful: "Walk of Fame" (featuring Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes) and "Reborn." The album was primarily produced by Shawn Everett, who produced Alvvays' 2022 album Blue Rev.

Other intriguing contributors on the album include Adam Granduciel of the War on Drugs, Danielle Haim of HAIM (who played guitar on the aforementioned "Walk of Fame" with O'Hanley and Howard), hip-hop producer Kenny Segal and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.