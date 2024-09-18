Saturday Night Live's 50th season premieres on September 28, and the NBC staple has now announced the first slate of hosts and musical guests set to appear this fall.

Chappell Roan, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish and Jelly Roll (no, not the wedding band) lead the musical acts for Season 50, with Michael Keaton, John Mulaney, Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande and recent Emmys Outstanding Comedy Series winner Jean Smart on hosting duties.

The new season of SNL kicks off with Smart and Jelly Roll next Saturday (September 28), and we don't suppose we'll have to wait long to see Maya Rudolph's highly anticipated return as presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.