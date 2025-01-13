If you were wondering, Bush are still Loaded. The band's tour behind their greatest hits collection has once again been extended, and is now expanding its Canadian itinerary beyond last summer's Toronto gig — widely regarded as the tour's "most electrifying performance" to date, as per a press release — to include shows in 11 more cities across six provinces this spring.

"Canada has always been one of our favourite countries to play. We've had so much support over the years," the band's Gavin Rossdale said. "This summer we had a brilliant show in Toronto and we had to come back and play everywhere in Canada. We can't wait to see you. It's been too long."

With support from Rival Sons and Filter, the latest North American leg of Bush's Greatest Hits tour kicks off on April 21 in Victoria. They'll make an additional BC stop in Kelowna (April 23) before playing a pair of Alberta concerts in Calgary (April 25) and Edmonton (April 26).

After a Winnipeg performance on April 29 and a brief detour back into the US, there's a trio of Ontario dates set for Kitchener (May 3), St. Catharines (May 4) and Ottawa (May 6). Bush will then wrap the Canadian portion of their plans with performances in Montreal (May 7) and Halifax (May 9), followed by some more stateside shows.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 17) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full schedule below, and check out Exclaim!'s database of Canadian concert listings here.

Bush 2025 Tour Dates:

04/21 Victoria, BC - Save on Foods Centre

04/23 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

04/25 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

04/26 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

04/28 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

04/29 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

05/01 Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino Hotel

05/03 Kitchener, ON - The Aud

05/04 St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre

05/06 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

05/07 Laval, QC - Place Bell

05/09 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

05/12 Schenectady, NY - Proctors Theatre

05/13 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/16 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

05/17 Ocean City, MD - Boardwalk Rock