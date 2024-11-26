Atsuko Chiba frontman Karim Lakhdar has announced the signing of his alternative hip-hop project, Boutique Feelings, to Mothland — marking the first hip-hop act on the Montreal label's roster. Today, he also makes his solo debut with new single "Sundried Autumn."

"The music for 'Sundried Autumn' was born out of a bunch experimenting with the Make Noise 0-Coast [patchable synthesizer]. The destination wasn't clear, it was a constant process of discovery," Lakhdar explained in a statement.

He continued, "The further it progressed, the more it revealed itself. Conceptually, the underlying theme is proving yourself, your worth, not only to the outside world, but to yourself. Dabbling in fits of great confidence wanting to exceed expectations. The idea that sometimes being humble can be a detriment rather than an attribute. An exploration into self-belief rather than self-doubt, and what can come out of this exercise."

"Sundried Autumn" — which arrives alongside an Anthony Piazza-directed visualizer — maintains the freewheeling psychedelic movement of Lakhdar's band's work, but infuses it with trip-hop beats, vintage samples and funk guitar while spitting bars that reflect on sociopolitical norms. Check out the debut from Boutique Feelings below.