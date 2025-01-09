Sabrina Teitelbaum — a.k.a. Blondshell — has detailed her forthcoming sophomore record If You Asked for a Picture, which arrives May 2 via Partisan Records. Teaming up with producer Yves Rothman, the record is a follow-up to 2023's Blondshell and is Teitelbaum's second record as Blondshell.

The record borrows its title from American writer Mary Oliver's 1986 poem "Dogfish."

Teitelbaum said in a release:

There's a part of the poem that says: "I don't need to tell you everything I've been through. It's just another story of somebody trying to survive." Something I love about songs is that you're showing a snapshot of a person or a relationship, and showing a glimpse into a story can be just as important as trying to capture the entire thing. Sometimes it's even truer to the entire picture than if you tried to write everything down.

Alongside the album announcement, Teitelbaum also shared the record's second single "T&A," which is accompanied by a music video featuring three rescue dogs — Luna, Rooster and Radar — matched with male counterparts. She previously released the first single "What's Fair" last August.

Teitelbaum revealed of "T&A":

There's a Rolling Stones song on Tattoo You called "Little T&A" and point in the song, he says 'tits and ass,' so I'm borrowing that. I think in music, it's easy to see things as either more sexualized or more romantic, and I wanted this to be both. I see it as a love story — maybe not the most fairy tale love story — but wanted it to feel like a really narrative song, where one thing leads to another and then you end up somewhere you didn't expect. Normally that's not how I write, but I wanted a song like that.

Watch the video for "T&A" and check out the If You Asked for a Picture tracklist below.



If You Asked for a Picture:

1. Thumbtack

2. T&A

3. Arms

4. What's Fair

5. Two Times

6. Event of a Fire

7. 23's a Baby

8. Change

9. Toy

10. He Wants Me

11. Man

12. Model Rockets