Blondshell just announced the forthcoming album If You Asked for a Picture, and now pop rock songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum has booked a 2025 tour in support of the record.

The North American leg of If You Asked for a Tour takes place in the late spring and runs into early summer, with a run of US dates plus two Canadian shows: Toronto on June 16 and Montreal the day after. European festival dates follow in the summer, with a European tour to take place in September.

See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 17) at 10 a.m. local time.

If You Asked for a Picture is due out May 2 through Partisan Records. The single "T&A" is out now.

Blondshell 2025 Tour Dates:

05/28 San Diego, CA - Belly Up ^

05/30 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda ^

05/31 San Francisco, CA - Fillmore ^

06/02 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom ^

06/03 Seattle, WA - Showbox ^

06/06 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell ^

06/08 Denver, CO - Bluebird ^

06/11 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *

06/13 Chicago IL, - Metro *

06/14 Columbus, OH - Skully's *

06/16 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club *

06/17 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount *

06/19 Boston, MA - Sinclair %

06/20 New York, NY - Webster Hall %

06/21 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer %

06/24 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club %

06/26 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel %

06/27 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West %

06/28 Nashville, TN - Basement East %

07/10 Madrid, Spain - MadCool Festival

07/12 Trancin, Slovakia - Pohoda Festival

09/02 Dublin, Ireland - Whelans

09/04 Manchester, UK - New Century

09/06 Glasgow, SC - Oran Mor

09/07 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

09/08 Bristol, UK - SWX

09/10 Brighton, UK - Chalk

09/12 London, UK - Electric Brixton

09/14 Lille, France - L'Aéronef

09/15 Paris, France - Le Trabendo

09/17 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

09/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tolhuistuin

09/20 Hamburg, Germany - Reeperbahn Festival

09/21 Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA

09/23 Berlin, Germany - Hole44

09/25 Cologne, Germany - Helios37