Blondshell just announced the forthcoming album If You Asked for a Picture, and now pop rock songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum has booked a 2025 tour in support of the record.
The North American leg of If You Asked for a Tour takes place in the late spring and runs into early summer, with a run of US dates plus two Canadian shows: Toronto on June 16 and Montreal the day after. European festival dates follow in the summer, with a European tour to take place in September.
See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 17) at 10 a.m. local time.
If You Asked for a Picture is due out May 2 through Partisan Records. The single "T&A" is out now.
Blondshell 2025 Tour Dates:
05/28 San Diego, CA - Belly Up ^
05/30 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda ^
05/31 San Francisco, CA - Fillmore ^
06/02 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom ^
06/03 Seattle, WA - Showbox ^
06/06 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell ^
06/08 Denver, CO - Bluebird ^
06/11 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *
06/13 Chicago IL, - Metro *
06/14 Columbus, OH - Skully's *
06/16 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club *
06/17 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount *
06/19 Boston, MA - Sinclair %
06/20 New York, NY - Webster Hall %
06/21 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer %
06/24 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club %
06/26 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel %
06/27 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West %
06/28 Nashville, TN - Basement East %
07/10 Madrid, Spain - MadCool Festival
07/12 Trancin, Slovakia - Pohoda Festival
09/02 Dublin, Ireland - Whelans
09/04 Manchester, UK - New Century
09/06 Glasgow, SC - Oran Mor
09/07 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
09/08 Bristol, UK - SWX
09/10 Brighton, UK - Chalk
09/12 London, UK - Electric Brixton
09/14 Lille, France - L'Aéronef
09/15 Paris, France - Le Trabendo
09/17 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
09/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tolhuistuin
09/20 Hamburg, Germany - Reeperbahn Festival
09/21 Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA
09/23 Berlin, Germany - Hole44
09/25 Cologne, Germany - Helios37