I've definitely been feeling a bit nostalgic about Simple Plan lately after reading their excellent chapter in Matt Bobkin and Adam Feibel's book, In Too Deep: When Canadian Punks Took Over the World. It's particularly well-timed, given that the pop-punk band's Prime Video documentary, Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd, premieres on July 8 — and its first official trailer has now arrived.

A synopsis for the film calls it a "captivating and nostalgic look at one of the most popular pop-punk bands of the 2000s. Packed with never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive access to their sold-out 2024 world tour, the members of Simple Plan and a cast of punk-rock superstars recount the highs and lows of the first 25 years of their career. Stage-dive into a story of brotherhood, fans and resilience."

The Kids in the Crowd features appearances from blink-182, Avril Lavigne, NOFX, the Offspring, Sum 41, Papa Roach, Good Charlotte and Sugar Ray. Check out the trailer below.