Simple Plan Documentary 'The Kids in the Crowd' Gets First Trailer

The Prime Video film premieres on July 8

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Jun 19, 2025

I've definitely been feeling a bit nostalgic about Simple Plan lately after reading their excellent chapter in Matt Bobkin and Adam Feibel's book, In Too Deep: When Canadian Punks Took Over the World. It's particularly well-timed, given that the pop-punk band's Prime Video documentary, Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd, premieres on July 8 — and its first official trailer has now arrived.

A synopsis for the film calls it a "captivating and nostalgic look at one of the most popular pop-punk bands of the 2000s. Packed with never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive access to their sold-out 2024 world tour, the members of Simple Plan and a cast of punk-rock superstars recount the highs and lows of the first 25 years of their career. Stage-dive into a story of brotherhood, fans and resilience."

The Kids in the Crowd features appearances from blink-182, Avril Lavigne, NOFX, the Offspring, Sum 41, Papa Roach, Good Charlotte and Sugar Ray. Check out the trailer below.

FilmMusicStreamsTrailersPrime VideoPop and RockPunk

Tour Dates

September 19, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage