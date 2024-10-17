Black Star — the duo of Yasiin Bey (f.k.a. Mos Def) and Talib Kweli — reunited in 2022 to release No Fear of Time, their first album in nearly 24 years. Now, the Madlib-produced effort will receive its first physical release.

No Fear of Time was initially released exclusively to subscribers of podcasting platform Luminary, and will now be released in vinyl, CD and cassette formats on November 22 via Rhymesayers Entertainment.

A deluxe vinyl package limited to 2000 units brings together the album and instrumentals on coloured wax, complete with an eight-page matte lyric booklet with photos, with spot metallic gold print and spot gloss finish, and a silver foil laminated heavyweight print insert of the cover art.

Similar spot metallic treatments extend to the packaging of CD and cassette editions. All formats are now available to pre-order.

Revisit Exclaim!'s review of No Fear of Time. Following the album's release, Bey and Kweli delivered a triumphant performance on Saturday Night Live.