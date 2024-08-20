News of black midi's breakup emerged barely a week ago, and now frontman Geordie Greep has already announced his solo debut. The New Sound is out October 4 via Rough Trade Records, and Greep is supporting it with the new single "Holy, Holy" as well as a tour.
An announcement describes The New Sound as an album of "all-embracing alternative pop fun" featuring contributions from more than 30 session musicians.
"Some of the tracks we had recorded already, elsewhere, but it just wasn't right, so we re-recorded them with new people," Greep said in a statement. "Half of the tracks were done in Brazil, with local musicians pulled together at the last minute. They'd never heard anything I'd done before, they were just interested in the demos I'd made. The tracking was all done in one, maybe two days. Then we did the overdubs later, in London."
Get a taste of the ambitious big-band Latin vibe of "Holy Holy" below, which comes accompanied by a video. He's pretty good at bowling! Scroll past that to see Greep's tour schedule, including European dates and a North American leg with stops in Toronto and Montreal.
Geordie Greep 2024 Tour Dates:
08/21 London, UK - Map Studios
08/23 London, UK Map Studios
08/30 Brighton, UK - Brighton Psych Fest
08/31 Manchester - Manchester Psych Fest
09/10 Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool
09/11 New York, NY - Nublu
09/12 Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye
09/13 Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room
09/19 Hamburg, Germany - Reeperbahn Festival
10/10 Cardiff, UK - Llais Festival
10/19 Budapest - Isolation Festival
10/22 Bristol, UK - Fleece
10/23 Falmouth, UK - The Cornish Bank,
10/25 Cambridge, UK - Storey's Field Centre
10/26 Liverpool, UK - Arts Club
10/27 Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand
10/28 Newcastle, UK - The Cluny
10/29 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
10/30 Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
11/01 Orangerie, Brussels - Les Nuits Botanique Weekender
11/09 London, UK - Pitchfork Festival
12/03 Paris, France - Point Ephemere
12/05 Berlin, Germany - Lido
12/06 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet
12/07 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
12/09 Milan, Italy - Magnolia
12/10 Düdingen, Switzerland - Bad Bonn
01/17 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
01/18 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
01/19 Raleigh, NC - Kings
01/21 Asheville, NC - Eulogy
01/22 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
01/24 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room
01/25 St Louis, MO - Off Broadway
01/27 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
01/28 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
01/31 Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle
02/01 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe
02/03 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
02/05 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
02/06 Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church
02/07 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall