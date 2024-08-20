News of black midi's breakup emerged barely a week ago, and now frontman Geordie Greep has already announced his solo debut. The New Sound is out October 4 via Rough Trade Records, and Greep is supporting it with the new single "Holy, Holy" as well as a tour.

An announcement describes The New Sound as an album of "all-embracing alternative pop fun" featuring contributions from more than 30 session musicians.

"Some of the tracks we had recorded already, elsewhere, but it just wasn't right, so we re-recorded them with new people," Greep said in a statement. "Half of the tracks were done in Brazil, with local musicians pulled together at the last minute. They'd never heard anything I'd done before, they were just interested in the demos I'd made. The tracking was all done in one, maybe two days. Then we did the overdubs later, in London."

Get a taste of the ambitious big-band Latin vibe of "Holy Holy" below, which comes accompanied by a video. He's pretty good at bowling! Scroll past that to see Greep's tour schedule, including European dates and a North American leg with stops in Toronto and Montreal.



Geordie Greep 2024 Tour Dates:

08/21 London, UK - Map Studios

08/23 London, UK Map Studios

08/30 Brighton, UK - Brighton Psych Fest

08/31 Manchester - Manchester Psych Fest

09/10 Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

09/11 New York, NY - Nublu

09/12 Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye

09/13 Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room

09/19 Hamburg, Germany - Reeperbahn Festival

10/10 Cardiff, UK - Llais Festival

10/19 Budapest - Isolation Festival

10/22 Bristol, UK - Fleece

10/23 Falmouth, UK - The Cornish Bank,

10/25 Cambridge, UK - Storey's Field Centre

10/26 Liverpool, UK - Arts Club

10/27 Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand

10/28 Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

10/29 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

10/30 Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

11/01 Orangerie, Brussels - Les Nuits Botanique Weekender

11/09 London, UK - Pitchfork Festival

12/03 Paris, France - Point Ephemere

12/05 Berlin, Germany - Lido

12/06 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet

12/07 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

12/09 Milan, Italy - Magnolia

12/10 Düdingen, Switzerland - Bad Bonn

01/17 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

01/18 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

01/19 Raleigh, NC - Kings

01/21 Asheville, NC - Eulogy

01/22 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

01/24 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room

01/25 St Louis, MO - Off Broadway

01/27 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

01/28 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

01/31 Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

02/01 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe

02/03 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

02/05 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

02/06 Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church

02/07 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall