Following a busy 2024 that included winning Songwriter of the Year at the JUNO Awards, Oji-Cree artist Aysanabee has announced his first headlining Canadian tour for 2025, which is set to include a bevy of shows across Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.

"It feels strange to be announcing my 'first headline tour,' since I've already performed hundreds of shows across the country and around the world, from large festivals with the likes of Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar to small halls with artists whose names people might not recognize but whose music has deeply impacted me," the singer-songwriter shared. "Make no mistake, I am ready to build a space for my audience."

He continued, "For those who have spent their hard earned time with my music. For those who have tapped their hands on their steering wheels on their way to work, for those who have shared laughs with friends as the vinyl spins in the background, for those who have shed tears listening to the depth of meaning in the songs or maybe just for those who have given me the privilege of adding a soundtrack to a small part of their beautiful lives. My hope is that I can live up to those moments by creating a space that is just for me and them. This is my first headline tour, but this is something I've been working towards for a very long time."

The Now and Then tour kicks off on February 4 at Sioux North High School in Sioux Lookout, ON. In addition to smaller Northern Ontario cities, Aysanabee will play Ottawa (February 19), Guelph (March 19) and London (March 20) before wrapping the stint on the road with a Toronto show on March 21, making its way through Quebec, Nova Scotia, PEI and New Brunswick along the way. More dates are also to be announced.

The announcement coincides with the release of the deluxe edition of the musician's 2023 EP Here and Now, now streaming everywhere. With the exception of the Sioux North High School performance, tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (November 15) to the general public, following presales starting tomorrow (November 13) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule of dates below.

Aysanabee 2025 Tour Dates:

02/04 Sioux Lookout, ON - Sioux North High School

02/05 Dryden, ON - Dryden Performing Arts Centre

02/06 Red Lake, ON - Red Lake Legion Hall

02/08 Fort Frances, ON - Townshend Theatre

02/09 Atikokan, ON - St. Patrick's School

02/10 Geraldton, ON - Geraldton Country Club

02/19 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club

02/20 Montreal, QC - Studio TD

02/21 Quebec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz

02/22 Lavaltrie, QC - Café Culturel

03/02 Wolfville, NS - Festival Theatre

03/03 Pictou, NS - deCoste Centre

03/04 Truro, NS - Marigold Cultural Centre

03/07 Charlottetown, PE - PEI Brewing Company

03/08 Fredericton, NB - Charlotte Street Arts Centre

03/09 Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar Gastropub

03/12 Glace Bay, NS - Savoy Theatre

03/13 Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom

03/14 Annapolis Royal, NS - King's Theatre

03/15 Liverpool, NS - Astor Theatre - on sale soon

03/19 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

03/20 London, ON - London Music Hall

03/21 Toronto, ON - Axis Club