Are you, in the year of our lord 2025, hoping to sail? Fresh off the release of new and possibly final album The Phantom Five, AWOLNATION — a.k.a. Los Angeles electro-rocker Aaron Bruno (I'm not sure I knew that this was what he looked like? I wasn't expecting the moustache for some reason) — have announced a North American tour for next year, which will include a pair of Canadian shows in Toronto and Vancouver.

Joined by special guest Bryce Fox, Bruno and co. hit the road starting March 27 in San Diego, CA. They won't set sail to Canada until the second half of the trek, first washing ashore in Toronto to play the Danforth Music Hall on April 21. After venturing back stateside, the band will let the wind bring them back to Canadian soil on May 6 for the penultimate show in Vancouver before wrapping the trek in San Francisco, CA, on May 9.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (September 20), with presales ongoing. Find the full itinerary below.

AWOLNATION 2025 Tour Dates:

03/27 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

03/28 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

03/29 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

03/31 Austin, TX - Emo's

04/01 Houston, TX - House of Blues

04/02 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

04/03 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

04/05 Kansas City, MO - The Truman

04/06 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

04/08 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

04/09 Charlotte, NC - The Filmore

04/11 Tampa, FL - Ritz YBOR

04/12 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

04/13 Richmond, VA - The National

04/15 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

04/17 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

04/18 Philadelphia, PA - TLA

04/19 Boston, MA - The Royale

04/21 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

04/22 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

04/25 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

04/26 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews

04/28 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

04/29 Omaha, NE - The Admiral

05/02 Denver, CO - Summit

05/03 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

05/05 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

05/06 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

05/09 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom