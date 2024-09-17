Are you, in the year of our lord 2025, hoping to sail? Fresh off the release of new and possibly final album The Phantom Five, AWOLNATION — a.k.a. Los Angeles electro-rocker Aaron Bruno (I'm not sure I knew that this was what he looked like? I wasn't expecting the moustache for some reason) — have announced a North American tour for next year, which will include a pair of Canadian shows in Toronto and Vancouver.
Joined by special guest Bryce Fox, Bruno and co. hit the road starting March 27 in San Diego, CA. They won't set sail to Canada until the second half of the trek, first washing ashore in Toronto to play the Danforth Music Hall on April 21. After venturing back stateside, the band will let the wind bring them back to Canadian soil on May 6 for the penultimate show in Vancouver before wrapping the trek in San Francisco, CA, on May 9.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (September 20), with presales ongoing. Find the full itinerary below.
AWOLNATION 2025 Tour Dates:
03/27 San Diego, CA - House of Blues
03/28 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
03/29 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
03/31 Austin, TX - Emo's
04/01 Houston, TX - House of Blues
04/02 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
04/03 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
04/05 Kansas City, MO - The Truman
04/06 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
04/08 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
04/09 Charlotte, NC - The Filmore
04/11 Tampa, FL - Ritz YBOR
04/12 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
04/13 Richmond, VA - The National
04/15 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
04/17 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
04/18 Philadelphia, PA - TLA
04/19 Boston, MA - The Royale
04/21 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
04/22 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
04/25 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
04/26 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews
04/28 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
04/29 Omaha, NE - The Admiral
05/02 Denver, CO - Summit
05/03 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
05/05 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
05/06 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
05/09 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom